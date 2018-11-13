Meridian Pet of the Week: Sasha

Sasha, 1, recently arrived from California. She’s come a long way in the short time she’s been here. She was super scared at first but is finding her happy again and learning to trust just about everyone.
She has cute little wrinkles on her forehead that make her look like she’s worried, but she isn’t. She just needs to find her forever home soon.
We’ve been working with Sasha on her leash manners and she’s a quick study. She’s a strong girl, but she’s learning to follow her person’s lead. She loves her toys and likes other dogs too. We don’t know how she is with cats. Older kids would probably be best for her simply because they generally know how to be a bit more respectful of the need to approach slowly and gently. And they have are less likely to be accidently knocked over.
Sasha takes a minute to warm up to new people, but once she knows she can trust you, you’re in for a treat. And speaking of treats, she does love treats. And toys.
To meet Sasha or other adoptable dogs come to the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
