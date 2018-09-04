Ada County Pet of the Week: Chester

Chester, 1-1/2, is a 5-1/2 -pound female Domestic Mediumhair. Uniquely named, Chester is one of the sweetest, most affectionate cats that is available for adoption. Chester was surrendered to the shelter when her previous owners moved away. She can be a little shy at first but she warms up quickly with gentle pets and words of encouragement.
Once she feels comfortable, Chester loves to be held and snuggled. It is clear that Chester is used to being pampered and well-loved. She enjoys giving hugs and will even crawl onto your shoulders, if you let her. Chester would make a wonderful pet for someone who is looking for a loyal, loving companion.
You can find Chester (#39491518) in Cattery Kennel 18 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information about Chester or other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org.
