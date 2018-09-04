Canyon County Pet of the Week: Nyla

Nyla, 4, is a special needs female Pit Bull Terrier who entered the shelter as a stray, adopted, and then surrendered by her owner for adoption. Nyla is deaf.
She will need an indoor home, but is housetrained. She is friendly with people of all ages. She lived with one male dog, but tends to dominate female dogs. She cannot live with cats, birds or bunnies. We think that she would prefer to be the only pet in the home.
She is quiet and has a low energy level. She enjoys car rides and quiet time. She is a bit overweight at 80 pounds, so will need a healthy diet and exercise.
Nyla’s adoption fee includes spay, current vaccines, and microchip.
To meet Nyla come to West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday or learn about her and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
Comments