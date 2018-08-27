Ada County Pet of the Week: Ruby

Ruby, 8, is a spayed female Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mix. She’s a big girl with an even bigger heart that will definitely need an owner who can handle her strength and size. While Ruby is a lovable girl that wants nothing more than to give you hugs and kisses, she sometimes forgets just how big she is. She loves to cuddle on laps and will sometimes jump when she is excited. Ruby appears to be house-trained and knows “sit” and “down.” She’s very treat-motivated and eager to please. Just be careful not to give her too many treats. At 97 pounds, this girl needs to lose some weight through moderate diet and exercise. Luckily, she loves to play fetch and romp around so this shouldn’t be too difficult for her.
Ruby has to go to a cat-free home and needs a dog-to-dog introduction before going to a home with another canine. Ruby has been in and out of our shelter due to her previous owners moving away and she is understandably a little stressed. She barks in her kennel but is as sweet and calm as can be once you take her out. Give Ruby a chance and she’ll show you a wonderful companion she can be.
Ruby (34977842) is available for adoption in Kennel 412 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information about Ruby or other adoptable pets at idahohumanesociety.org
Comments