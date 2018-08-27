Canyon County Pet of the Week: Lacey

Lacey, 16 months, has been through a lot in her short life. She was a puppy that was brought into the shelter as part of the “Fix the Momma” program. She was then adopted as a 8-week-old puppy by a single lady who eventually lost her home and had to move in with friends.
Because Lacey was not properly socialized with other people, she became nippy and protective in the new environment. The owner of the home said that Lacey needed to be rehomed because they just didn’t have the environment she needed, so it was back to the shelter for Lacey.
At the shelter, Lacey was completely shut down and untouchable. Fortunately, the shelter director called on a willing foster. In a loving foster home since mid-May 2018, Lacey has come a long way. She is now “one of the gang” and able to be off-leash at the foster home. She is smart and active and enjoys the outdoors. She is eager and quick-to-learn and will work for food.
Even though she is 38 pounds, Lacey enjoys play time with other dogs of all sizes. She is also content to sit with you. She does well with cats, however, may chase them outside when her instincts kick in.
She is crate-trained and house-trained. She walks quietly on a leash and knows sit, wait and kennel. Lacey is still a little mouthy when she plays or gets excited, so older children would be best and a home familiar with herding breeds would be ideal.
Lacey’s adoption fee include spay, current vaccines, and microchip.
If interested in meeting Lacey, please contact her foster mom, Nancy, at nancygorr@aol.com.
To meet other adoptable pets come to West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday or learn about adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
