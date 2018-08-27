Meridian Pet of the Week: Mia

Mia, 5, weighs about five pounds and was transferred to MCR from Arizona. Her former foster mom emphasized that Mia is a flight risk because of her fear and passed along the following notes on her behaviors:
“Mia is a beautiful soul who evidently did not have beautiful humans caring for her. She was found as a stray in Phoenix and brought into the county shelter. Her fearful nature most likely was the result of never being shown love by any human. But, because her soul is full of love and kindness, any demonstration of affection by anyone is rewarded with her trust.
“Patience is a must with Mia. She is used to being in flight mode and does not like to be picked up. Slow and deliberate movements are best whenever you interact with her. Luckily, she is highly food motivated so enticing her with tasty treats with help gain her trust more quickly. Once she knows you won’t hurt her, she will give tiny kisses and a wag of her tail.
“Mia is a quiet girl who is excellent in the car and with other small dogs. She needs some work with leashing walking and she mostly uses peed pads. Mia would thrive in a home where someone is home most of the time or if she had a canine companion who could keep her company. But mostly, she needs someone to pamper her like the princess she is.”
Mia’s Idaho foster mom reports that she gets along well with her big dog foster brother, loves cats, being under blankets and watching the outdoors. She’s learning to sit, to notify her foster mom when she needs to go outside and that it is safe to trust people. Mia prefers not to be around young children, they just move to quick and scare her.
Mia is currently in foster and is available by appointment only. If you’d like to schedule a meet-and-greet, please send an email to adopt@meridianrescue.org.
To meet other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
