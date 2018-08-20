Canyon County Pet of the Week: Gunner

Gunner, 6, is a happy, playful Labrador Retriever who arrived at the shelter for the second time as a stray in June 2018. He is still at the shelter only because he insists on saying ‘pick me’ when people walk by his kennel instead of being patient.
At first Gunner shows himself to be active and energetic and even strong on leash, but he calms after getting some yahoos out. He will need a securely fenced yard so that he can run and play safely and get a good dose of daily exercise.
During a recent tour of the shelter, he walked well on leash and was calm around the cats, kittens and rabbits. Gunner knows lots of tricks already like sit, shake, down, and catch. He is house-trained. Gunner is fine with strangers and kids, but would do better in a home with older children because of his size and energy level. He is hoping that he will get the attention of an active family that will include him in the fun.
Gunner’s special adoption fee of only $50 includes neuter, current vaccines, and microchip.
Come meet Gunner at West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Learn about him and other adoptable pets at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org.
