Meridian Pet of the Week: Bravo

Bravo, 3, is a fully vetted and neutered male dog who is just plain amazing. This super smart and handsome boy loves to learn and play. He doesn’t much care for other dogs though, so he really needs to be your one and only. He’s a big strong boy, looking for forever love and affection.
Bravo has lived with a cat before and was OK with him, but as with any new addition, he needs to be closely supervised around new introductions. He’s house-trained, loves his toys and is very affectionate with people. He’s even great with kids and loves his people. The more attention he can get, the better.
Bravo has been bounced around a bit and would love to find his forever home. His perfect person (or people) would be active, take him on long walks and hikes to help him burn off some energy and would understand that in order for him to learn the rules, he needs to be taught the rules. He’ll reward you tenfold with affection for your patience. And if you have a never ending supply of tennis balls to throw, that’s all the better. Bravo is really smart and really motivated by his ball. He knows ‘drop it’ and will ‘sit’ and wait for you to throw it. He is a total gentleman when taking treats.
Meet Bravo or other dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue and fill out an application. The rescue’s location is 501 E. Scenery Lane in Meridian. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 208-794-0944 or go to meridianrescue.org.
Comments