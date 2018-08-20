Ada County Pet of the Week: Ansel

Ansel, 8, is a 15-pound spayed female Domestic Shorthair. Ansel is a staff favorite at the Idaho Humane Society due to her sweet personality and her long history with them. She was first brought to the shelter as a stray in September of 2016. She was adopted in early 2017, then returned to the shelter last month due to her family moving away. Despite the hustle and bustle of shelter life, she is very calm and easy-going. Ansel loves having visitors in the cattery room as she lives for attention and affection. She is very vocal and will gently paw at people’s hands to let them know that she would like some pets. Head rubs and rump scratches are her very favorite.
Ansel can be found in Cattery Kennel 06 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. in Boise. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Ansel or other adoptable pets, go to idahohumanesociety.org
Comments