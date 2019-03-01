Learn how to make the right choice when it comes to fruit trees

Sowing tiny seeds and seeing emerging seedlings develop marks one of the best times of the year for me. Seeds in themselves are miraculous products of nature, ranging in size from coconuts to seeds so tiny that a cluster looks like soot. Each seed, even the tiniest, contains an embryo and sufficient food to develop a root (radix), appearing as a greenish-white dash on potting soil, and tiny straplike primary leaves. Primary leaves then can manufacture sufficient food to develop a true leaf or two, and then they take over manufacturing food for the plant from sunshine, water and carbon dioxide.