It’s that time again: Know your greenhouse and soil rules

Have you ever had a dessert pear? Seckel pear, a small delicious dessert pear, is known as the only true American pear because it allegedly first appeared as a mutation on a farm owned by a Mr. Seckel near Philadelphia in the early 1800s. Some folks think it’s a hybrid cross of a European pear with an Asian pear. It’s popularly known as a sugar or candy pear for its sweet flavor. Important to us in this area, it’s resistant to fireblight, while few other varieties of pear are resistant.