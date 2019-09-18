A cat in Idaho has tested positive for rabies for the first time in 27 years

Humans and bats and rabies: Not a good combination Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who happens to be the administrator for public health in Idaho, had an encounter with a bat, a personal take on her professional career. Learn from her that all bat encounters — and that's not just bites — must be considered rab Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who happens to be the administrator for public health in Idaho, had an encounter with a bat, a personal take on her professional career. Learn from her that all bat encounters — and that's not just bites — must be considered rab

A cat in Owyhee County has tested positive for rabies, the first time that has happened in Idaho since 1992.

According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the cat “was behaving aggressively and bit its owner.” The strain of rabies the cat tested positive for is associated with bats, the release said.

In addition to the cat, 10 bats have tested positive for rabies in Idaho this year. It is the first rabid animal located in Owyhee County in 2019.

“Rabies, a virtually 100% fatal infection in people and animals, can affect our pets, putting the risk of this deadly disease right at our doorstep. Although most bats do not have rabies, it is likely that the cat was exposed to a rabid bat, thus contracting the infection,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said in the release.

Tengelsen called it a “stark reminder that rabies is present in Idaho.” She encouraged pet owners to vaccinate their dogs, cats, ferrets, and horses.