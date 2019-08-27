Health & Fitness

Help Statesman reporters cover health care by telling us your story

Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot

Volunteers Laurie Durocher and Paula Davis, right, gather signatures from registered voters in a Nampa neighborhood Saturday, April 7, 2018. They are looking for people in support of adding a Medicaid expansion initiative onto the November ballot. By
Up Next
Volunteers Laurie Durocher and Paula Davis, right, gather signatures from registered voters in a Nampa neighborhood Saturday, April 7, 2018. They are looking for people in support of adding a Medicaid expansion initiative onto the November ballot. By

The Idaho Statesman is working on a story about Medicaid patients’ access to health care in the Treasure Valley. If you have a story to tell, help us by filling out this form and telling us about your experience:

  Comments  