Ada County food service inspections Sept. 14-20, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

BSU Stadium — Aramark UW3, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise10*, 21*
BSU Stadium — Aramark UW4, UW5, UW7, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise10*
Fish Poke Bar, 2032 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian1* , 2*, 13*, 23
Fred Meyer — deli, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian16*
Frontier Club / Roosevelt, 116 Broadway Ave., Meridian10*, 22
Guru Donuts, 1865 W. Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise16*
Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise8*, 10*, 15*, 23*, 24*, 28*
Joy Garden, 2951 E. Overland Road, Ste 125, Meridian15*, 22*, 23*
Kabob House, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 600, Boise1* , 2*, 10*, 15, 16, 22, 23*
Koco Bell, 13601 McMillan Road A104, Boise15*,16, 23
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian10*, 28*
Magnificent Garden Restaurant, 980 N. Milwaukee Ave., Boise22
My Donuts, 1533 N. Milwaukee St., Boise8*, 9*, 10*, 15*
Papa Murphy’s, 3015 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian10*
Poppy Seed Cafe, 2360 W. University Drive, Boise22*
Rustic Table, 9846 W. State St., Star15, 16*
Sarah’s Bagel Cafe, 450 S. Meridian Road, Suite 15, Meridian10*, 16*, 23*
The Griddle, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 200, Boise6*, 9*, 22*, 23*
Tito’s Taqueria, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna2, 10*, 16*
Walking Sombrero Tacos, 335 S. Main St., Meridian15*, 16*
Wendy’s, 8100 W. Franklin Road, Boise8*, 23*
Westside Pizza, 8489 W. Overland Road, Boise22*
Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 104, Boise15*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Boise Co-Op Village — catering, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Boise Urban Garden School, 2995 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
BSU SUB — Boise River Cafe, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Churro Bros, 2060 N. Sparkling Place, Meridian
Crumbl, 8665 W. Franklin Road, Boise
DoorDash — DashMart, 3840 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Embers Coffee, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, grocery, meat/fish, produce, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Fresh Express Honors, 1801 University Drive, Boise
Interactive Teaching and Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise
Intermountain Hospital, 303 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 710 W. Ustick Road Ste 100, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W. State St., Boise
Lifeways Hospital, 8050 W. Northview St., Boise
Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Metro Community Services, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Paddles Up Poke, 2133 W. Caesar Chavez Lane, Boise
Southfork Market — Honors Complex, 1801 University Drive, Boise
St. Mark’s Elementary School, 7503 W. Northview St., Boise
Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise
The Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Tru by Hilton Meridian Boise West, 1401 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Urban Fox Coffee and Boba, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Village Cinema Concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Walgreens, 4850 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
