Ada County food service inspections Sept. 7-13, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|8*, 22*
|Albertsons — deli, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
|21*
|Albertsons — produce, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
|22*
|Chick-fil-A, 8000 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|22*
|City Buffet, 8049 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
|Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 800 W. Main St., Ste 213, Boise
|16*, 22*
|Good Burger, 1003 W. Main St., Boise
|10*, 16*, 22*
|Good Burger, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|2*, 8*
|Haute Foods, 2900 W. Excursion Drive, Meridian
|23*
|Jacksons Food Stores — Subway, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|8*
|Little Caesars Pizza, 10691 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|2*, 10*
|Maverik, 12127 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|16*, 22*
|Pho House, 1534 N. Main St., Meridian
|22*, 24*
|Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
|15*
|WinCo Foods — meat, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
|10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, 10500 W. Overland Road, Boise
|BSU Starbucks, Student Union Building, 1910 University Drive, Boise
|BSU SUB-Chick-fil-A, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise
|Buffalo Wild Wings, 3323 E. Louise Drive, Suite 103, Meridian
|Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Hugo’s Deli, 6233 N. Linder Road, Suite 140, Meridian
|Jacksons Food Stores, 7373 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|Kiwi Shake and Bake, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Lean Feast, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
|Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 801 Main St., Suite 107, Boise
|McDonald’s, 8571 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|Moe’s Southwest Grill at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise
|Nato’s Taqueria Mexican Food, 1521 W. Grove St., Boise
|Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|Starbucks Coffee, 4879 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
|Swag Pops, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1700 University Drive, Boise
|Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road 110, Meridian
|WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, produce, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
