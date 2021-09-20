Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Calle 75 Tacos, 110 N. 11th St., Boise
|15*, 28*
|Firehouse Pub and Grill LLC, 1767 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
|10*, 16*, 22*, 23*
|Great Scotts, 2805 E. Hill Road, Eagle
|15*, 21*
|Hampton Inn and Suites - Boise, 495 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
|10*
|Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|8*, 10*, 16*
|Q’s Billiards and Eatery, 6570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|8*, 21*, 22*
|Rembrandts, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
|22*, 28*
|Stinker Store/Arctic Circle, 530 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
|2*, 10*, 16*, 28*
|Sunrise Cafe Fairview, 6767 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|6*, 16*, 22*, 23*
|Wild West Bakery and Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle
|8*, 16*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|Blimpie, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise
|Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, 369 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
|Cost Plus World Market, 1200 N. Eagle Road, Suite 330, Meridian
|Culver’s, 3494 E. Tecate Lane, Meridian
|Extra Mile, 180 E. Central Valley Drive, Meridian
|Hubbard’s Cupboard Grilled Cheese, 2021 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
|iOnE Bitters, 5379 W. Kendall St., Boise
|Jacksons Food Stores, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
|Jacksons Food Stores, 1585 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
|Jimmy John’s, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
|Kiwi Shake and Bake, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Madison Early Childhood Center, 2215 W. Madison Ave., Boise
|Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
|Panda Express, 601 W. Front St., Boise
|Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehab Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise
|Starbucks Coffee, 3240 E. Louise Drive, Ste 100, Meridian
|Uncle Jimmy’s BBQ, 8170 W. Falling Star Court, Boise
|Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road 110, Meridian
|White Dog Brewing Company, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise
