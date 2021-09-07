Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 17-23, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Basilios Tacos 2, 6125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

6*, 10*

Basilios Tacos Fruit, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

10*, 16*

Costa Vida, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*, 23*

Grandstand North, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

10*

Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

11*

Howells British Cuisine, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Eagle

28*

IOU Sushi, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2, 8*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22

La Ranchera Market, 8017 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2, 10*, 15*, 16*, 17*, 28*

Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian

6*, 16*, 22*

Marty’s Treats, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

21*, 22*

Mo’ Bettahs, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 104, Meridian

23*, 28*

Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

16*

Roy’s Milkshakes, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

22*

Stinker Store, 1410 McMillan Road, Meridian

28*

The White Pine, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane, Meridian

6*

Wilders, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

10*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 103, Meridian

16*, 22*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A Spice Above, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Ada County Expo Idaho — Main Kitchen, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Ada County Expo Idaho — North Expo, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Ada County Expo Idaho Turf Club, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Albertsons, 2021 Temp Events 1 Day, Garden City

Albertsons Boise Open Cafe 1, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Albertsons Boise Open Cafe 2, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Big Sky Mobile 1, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Boise Centre, 20201 Temp Event 1 Day, Boise

Brits Best Cakes and Cones, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Fusion Frites, 13537 W. Pala Mesa Drive, Boise

Grandstand South, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Idaho Ice Cream Potato, 1929 W. State St., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company — mobile, 405 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

IMSARU Corn Booth, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

J L Sweets, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Jones Burger and Fires, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Kandytown, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Krave, 1327 N. Meridian Road, Suite 130, Kuna

Mr. Bees, 2021 Special Events Multiple, Garden City

Nate’s Corn Stand, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Pizza By the Slice, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Primo’s Gourmet Food, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Pronto Pups Event 1, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Garden City

Pronto Pups Event 2, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Pronto Pups Event 3, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Rainbow’s End, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Reed’s Dairy, 1353 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Top Dog Roastery, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Eagle

Treasure Valley NAACP, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Valley Cold Storage and Transportation, 4719 Market St., Boise

Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise

