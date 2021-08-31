Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 10-16, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Baja Fresh, 1440 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
2*, 16*
Hawks on the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle
22*
Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 8799 W. Franklin Road, Boise
10*, 20*
Kindred Coffee, 2208 W. Palouse St., Boise
10*
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian
8*, 22*
Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
24*
Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Memorial Stadium Purple Porch, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
22*
The Creamery Idaho, 637 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise
Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle
Burger King, 300 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Dude DeWalt Cellars, 5446 Idaho 16, Eagle
First National Frank, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise
Memorial Stadium Bogus, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Memorial Stadium Grill, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Nacho Business, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
Red Lobster, 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Skip’s Snack Shack, 2832 N. Evening Side Way, Meridian
The Empanada Club, 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, Suite 106, Meridian
