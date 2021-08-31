Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 10-16, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Baja Fresh, 1440 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

2*, 16*

Hawks on the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle

22*

Jalapenos Bar and Grill, 8799 W. Franklin Road, Boise

10*, 20*

Kindred Coffee, 2208 W. Palouse St., Boise

10*

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 800 S. Allen St., Meridian

8*, 22*

Little Caesars Pizza, 120 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

24*

Mandarin Palace, 5020 W. Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Memorial Stadium Purple Porch, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

22*

The Creamery Idaho, 637 E. Shore Drive, Eagle

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise

Banbury Golf Club, 2626 S. Mary Post Place, Eagle

Burger King, 300 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Chicago Connection, 1752 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Darjeeling Momo, 7798 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Dude DeWalt Cellars, 5446 Idaho 16, Eagle

First National Frank, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise

Memorial Stadium Bogus, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Memorial Stadium Grill, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Nacho Business, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

Red Lobster, 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Skip’s Snack Shack, 2832 N. Evening Side Way, Meridian

The Empanada Club, 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, Suite 106, Meridian

