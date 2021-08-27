Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Aug. 3-9, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Domino’s Pizza, 2295 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
10*
Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise
2, 10*, 22*, 25*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
4T Sports Bar, 2021 Temp Events Single, Kuna
Antonio’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Fat Guys Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Meridian
Firebird Raceway — Lower Pit, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle
Firebird Raceway — Mountain Concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle
Firebird Raceway — Tower Concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle
Hidden Springs Town Association, 2021 Temp Events 1 Day, Garden City
Hope Luthern Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle
Hugo’s Deli, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 100, Meridian
Idaho Meat and Seafood, 1760 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Jack in The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Louisiana Soul Bayou, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian
R and R BBQ, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Taco Veloz 1, 1951 N. Hampton Road A15, Boise
Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 120, Eagle
Texas Roadhouse, 3801 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Tin Roof Tacos, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
Treasure Valley Cheesecakes, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian
Watermelon Man, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian
Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill, 12465 W. Huntly Drive, Boise
Comments