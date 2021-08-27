Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Aug. 3-9, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Domino’s Pizza, 2295 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

10*

Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Sushi Bros, 7623 Cambridge Drive, Boise

2, 10*, 22*, 25*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

4T Sports Bar, 2021 Temp Events Single, Kuna

Antonio’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Fat Guys Fresh Deli, 1626 S. Wells Ave., Meridian

Firebird Raceway — Lower Pit, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle

Firebird Raceway — Mountain Concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle

Firebird Raceway — Tower Concessions, P.O. Box 1398, Eagle

Hidden Springs Town Association, 2021 Temp Events 1 Day, Garden City

Hope Luthern Church Food Pantry, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle

Hugo’s Deli, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 100, Meridian

Idaho Meat and Seafood, 1760 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Jack in The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Louisiana Soul Bayou, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 3317 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian

R and R BBQ, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Taco Time, 785 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Taco Veloz 1, 1951 N. Hampton Road A15, Boise

Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, 1592 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 120, Eagle

Texas Roadhouse, 3801 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Tin Roof Tacos, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

Treasure Valley Cheesecakes, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian

Watermelon Man, 2021 Temp Event 1 Day, Meridian

Ya Mon Jamaican Jerk Grill, 12465 W. Huntly Drive, Boise

