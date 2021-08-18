Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 27-Aug. 2, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 2499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Great Shakes, 334 N. Main St., Meridian
10*, 16*, 28*
Happy Teriyaki, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2, 10, 23, 24
Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
16*
Soup Kettle Grille, 3675 E. Overland Road, Meridian
15*, 22*
Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise
8*
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
8*
Sushi Ya, 8915 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 22*, 29*
Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse, 3541 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
16*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Alchemist Coffee, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Alchemist Coffee (processing), 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 4432 N. Alester Ave., Meridian
Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
Snowfox WINCO, 407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 8275 W. Overland Road, Boise
