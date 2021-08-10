Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections July 20-26, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Biscuit and Hogs, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

8*, 14*, 22*, 24*

Dairy Queen, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

16*

Rite Aid, 1100 S. Vista Ave., Boise

22*

Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill, 925 S. Vista Ave., Boise

14*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. 138, Eagle

16

Shankaron Market, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise

2*

Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

15*, 16*, 22*

Tin Roof Tacos, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Meridian

8*, 22*

Triple B Boise’s Best Burgers, 615 S. 9th St., Boise

10*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Elmer’s Breakfast Lunch and Dinner, 1385 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Green Acres, 1401 Shoreline Drive, Boise

Grit American Cuisine Eagle, 360 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Love Cakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle

Reeds Dairy, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 130, Meridian

Squeeze In, 228 E. Eagle Drive, Suite F, Eagle

Starbucks Coffee, 8077 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Tacos El Rey 4 LLC, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Walgreens, 1625 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

World’s Best Corndogs, 3403 E. La Grange St., Meridian

