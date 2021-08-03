Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 13-19, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Country Donuts, 10358 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 23*
Egyptian Market, 10352 W. Overland Road, Boise
13*, 15*, 23*
Forerunner Cafe Mobile Espresso and Deli, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
2*, 21*
IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 15*, 16*
Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*
Red Bench Pizza, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle
16*
Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
22*
Sweet Tea Living, 99 E. State St., Eagle
28*
The STIL (processing), 13 S. Latah St., Boise
16*
Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2021 Temp Event Multiple CCPM, Boise
Chilango’s (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Fairweather Fish Co, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 6350 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
LBE Wagyu, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian
Lovejoy’s, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2009, Boise
Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., 103, Meridian
Reeds Dairy, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Ste 150, Boise
The Creperie Mobile, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
The Kula Connection, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
The STIL, 13 S. Latah St., Boise
Vitalize Juice Company, 2021 Temp Event Multiple CCPM, Boise
Walgreens, 6195 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
