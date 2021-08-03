Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections July 13-19, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Country Donuts, 10358 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 23*

Egyptian Market, 10352 W. Overland Road, Boise

13*, 15*, 23*

Forerunner Cafe Mobile Espresso and Deli, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

2*, 21*

IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*, 15*, 16*

Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*

Red Bench Pizza, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle

16*

Stinker Store, 4849 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

22*

Sweet Tea Living, 99 E. State St., Eagle

28*

The STIL (processing), 13 S. Latah St., Boise

16*

Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2021 Temp Event Multiple CCPM, Boise

Chilango’s (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Fairweather Fish Co, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Garden City

Jacksons Food Stores, 6350 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

LBE Wagyu, 2021 Temp Event Multiple, Meridian

Lovejoy’s, 1760 S. Meridian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2009, Boise

Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., 103, Meridian

Reeds Dairy, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Ste 150, Boise

The Creperie Mobile, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

The Kula Connection, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

The STIL, 13 S. Latah St., Boise

Vitalize Juice Company, 2021 Temp Event Multiple CCPM, Boise

Walgreens, 6195 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

