Ada County food service inspections July 6-12, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise

10*,15*,22*

Coned, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise

10*

Eagle Crumbl, 3116 E. State St., Suite 130, Eagle

16*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian

23*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 1326 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*, 17*

Hawgs N Dogs, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

8*, 22*

KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle

15*

Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise

15*

Panda Express, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2014, Boise

22*

Snowfox W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

8*, 10*

The Chow Commissary, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

10*

Ultra Touch Car Wash, 835 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise

Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise

Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise

Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 2021 Temp Events Multiple Events, Garden City

Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Just Quesadillas, 289 S. Hobbs Place, Eagle

Mad Dash Mixes, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 Day, Garden City

Olive and Vyne Eagle, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

Pickles and Pie, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City

Snowie Treasure Valley, 2200 Hill Road, Eagle

So Yummi, 3313 Brown St., Garden City

Sol Nutrition, 2845 N. Overland Road, Unit 180, Meridian

Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian

Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, seafood, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

