Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections July 6-12, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise
10*,15*,22*
Coned, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise
10*
Eagle Crumbl, 3116 E. State St., Suite 130, Eagle
16*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 601 S. Main St., Meridian
23*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 1326 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*, 17*
Hawgs N Dogs, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
8*, 22*
KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle
15*
Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise
15*
Panda Express, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2014, Boise
22*
Snowfox W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
8*, 10*
The Chow Commissary, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
10*
Ultra Touch Car Wash, 835 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 2021 Temp Events Multiple Events, Garden City
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Just Quesadillas, 289 S. Hobbs Place, Eagle
Mad Dash Mixes, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 Day, Garden City
Olive and Vyne Eagle, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle
Pickles and Pie, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Snowie Treasure Valley, 2200 Hill Road, Eagle
So Yummi, 3313 Brown St., Garden City
Sol Nutrition, 2845 N. Overland Road, Unit 180, Meridian
Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian
Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, seafood, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Comments