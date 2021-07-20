Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 29-July 5, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 205 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
08*, 16*
Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise
22*
Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise
22*, 24*
Red Rock Christian Church of Boise Inc, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
16*
The Funky Taco, 801 W. Bannock St., Boise
9*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3614 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Aloha Ice, 4623 Willow Lane, Boise
Big Jud’s Food Truck, 1289 Protest Road, Boise
Blue Cross, 3000 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Boise Juice Company, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Eagle
Brother Brown’s, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise
Buddah Bowl, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian
Burger N’ Brew, 4295 W. State St., Boise
Deli and Decanter, 1124 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise
Fly High Boise Trampoline Park, 7550 Fairview Ave.
Just Quesadillas, 289 S. Hobbs Place, Eagle
Mad Dash Mixes, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 Day, Garden City
Meridian Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road
Pickles and Pie, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City
Snowie Treasure Valley, 2200 Hill Road, Eagle
St. John’s Food Bank, 775 N. 8th St., Boise
Thai Bites, 12081 W. Havencrest Drive, Star
The Brickyard, 601 Main St., Boise
The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
The Meat Wagon BBQ, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
The Reef, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 8200 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, seafood, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Zeppole Bakery Cafe, 2345 S. Apple St., Boise
