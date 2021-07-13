Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 22-28, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 12067 Ustick Road, Boise
28*
Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*, 20*, 22*
Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle
15*, 28*
Chick-fil-A, 2012 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22
Jimmy John’s, 8753 Overland Road, Boise
10*
Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2, 10*, 15*, 16*
Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian
22*
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
22*
Star Sugar Shack, 1500 N. Star Road, Star
23*
Tasso, 342 E. State St., Eagle
22*
Viet Chic Noodle Soup, 3123 N. Cole Road, Boise
2*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
208 Coffee, 1113 W. Skagway St., Kuna
3 Girls Catering, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
3 Girls Catering, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 day, Boise
Anthony’s Restaurants, 959 W. Front St., Boise
Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise
Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star
Carl’s Jr., 493 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise
Crane Creek Country Club — pool kitchen, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
Crooked Fence Brewing, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Suite A, Garden City
Dollar Tree, 6259 N. Linder Road, Meridian
El Don Tacos y Mas, 2486 S. Quick Silver St., Boise
Freeze Dried Depot, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise
Idaho Sushi Company, 1500 N. Star Road, Star
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Concessions, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Meridian Lions Club Rodeo Concessions, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 day, Boise
Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise
O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Rio Grande, 3954 S. Argonaut Ave., Boise
Rolling Hills Vineyard, 152 E. 52nd St., Garden City
Sophie’s Choice Designs, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 days, Kuna
South Idaho Correctional Institution Mobile, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
The Bardenay — restaurant, 610 W. Grove St., Boise
The STIL, 786 Broad St., Boise
