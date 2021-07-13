Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections June 22-28, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, 12067 Ustick Road, Boise

28*

Cafe Ole, 210 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*, 20*, 22*

Casa Mexico, 393 W. State St., Eagle

15*, 28*

Chick-fil-A, 2012 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22

Jimmy John’s, 8753 Overland Road, Boise

10*

Mongolian Stir Fry and BBQ, 8037 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2, 10*, 15*, 16*

Mustards, 1798 E. Kamay Drive, Meridian

22*

Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

22*

Star Sugar Shack, 1500 N. Star Road, Star

23*

Tasso, 342 E. State St., Eagle

22*

Viet Chic Noodle Soup, 3123 N. Cole Road, Boise

2*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

208 Coffee, 1113 W. Skagway St., Kuna

3 Girls Catering, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

3 Girls Catering, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 day, Boise

Anthony’s Restaurants, 959 W. Front St., Boise

Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Bardenay, 610 W. Grove St., Boise

Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star

Carl’s Jr., 493 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise

Crane Creek Country Club — pool kitchen, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise

Crooked Fence Brewing, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Suite A, Garden City

Dollar Tree, 6259 N. Linder Road, Meridian

El Don Tacos y Mas, 2486 S. Quick Silver St., Boise

Freeze Dried Depot, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

Idaho Sushi Company, 1500 N. Star Road, Star

Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Concessions, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian

Meridian Lions Club Rodeo Concessions, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 day, Boise

Old Fashioned Fruits and Veg, 1525 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise

O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Rio Grande, 3954 S. Argonaut Ave., Boise

Rolling Hills Vineyard, 152 E. 52nd St., Garden City

Sophie’s Choice Designs, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 days, Kuna

South Idaho Correctional Institution Mobile, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

The Bardenay — restaurant, 610 W. Grove St., Boise

The STIL, 786 Broad St., Boise

