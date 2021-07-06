Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 15-21, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Backyard Public House Boise, 3515 W. State St., Boise
22*
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 1604 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*, 24*
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 130, Meridian
16*, 22*
Haji Hassan, 2021 Temp Events — Multitple, Boise
21*
Huck House Brunchette, 7135 W. State St., Garden City
10*, 16*
Latinos Tacos, 89 N. Star Road, Star
2*, 15
Stella’s Ice Cream, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Eagle
16*, 28*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise
Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise
Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fast Eddy’s, 3775 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise
Flour Child, 10668 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fort Boise Canteen ISVH, 320 Collins Road, Boise
Hiroyuki Hibachi, 12306 W. Lewisburg Lane, Boise
Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
It’Sugar, 3693 E. Longwing Lane H110, Meridian
Lulu’s Pizza, 2594 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 7811 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Quiznos Sub, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 7107 W. State St., Garden City
Star Outreach, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Star
TCBY, 1800 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite A, Meridian
Tifa Chocolate and Gelato, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 104, Meridian
Tin Box, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd.,, Garden City
Txikiteo, 175 N. 14th St., Boise
Up Country Gourmet Products, 5169 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Vagabond Bakery, 1726 W. Main St., Boise
Village Pub, 9936 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
