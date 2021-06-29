Food & Drink

Ada County, Idaho, restaurant and food service inspections June 8-14, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of restaurant and food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Adelfa’s Comida Cubana, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

8*

DK Donuts, 1300 W. State St., Boise

10*

Form and Function Coffee, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

10*

Haji Hassan, 2021 Temp Events — Multitple, Boise

21*

JumpCreek Jennis, 18205 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

9*

Maverik, 7333 W. Ustick Road, Boise

10*

Primal Coffee, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Black Kettle, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple BFM, Boise

Carl’s Jr., 3004 E. State St., Eagle

Expedition Grill, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Firehouse Subs, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Hen and Hare, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Irish Dexter Grass Fed Beef, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise

Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise

Little Cow Mountain, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise

Mad Mac Truck, 7709 W. Overland Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Meadowlark Farm, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise

Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise

Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise

Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star

Tamales Nelly, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Vitalize Juice Company, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City

