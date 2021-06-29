Food & Drink
Ada County, Idaho, restaurant and food service inspections June 8-14, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of restaurant and food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Adelfa’s Comida Cubana, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
8*
DK Donuts, 1300 W. State St., Boise
10*
Form and Function Coffee, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
10*
Haji Hassan, 2021 Temp Events — Multitple, Boise
21*
JumpCreek Jennis, 18205 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
9*
Maverik, 7333 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*
Primal Coffee, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Black Kettle, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple BFM, Boise
Carl’s Jr., 3004 E. State St., Eagle
Expedition Grill, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Firehouse Subs, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Hen and Hare, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Irish Dexter Grass Fed Beef, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 598 Main St., Boise
Kijiji Market, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
Little Cow Mountain, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise
Mad Mac Truck, 7709 W. Overland Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Meadowlark Farm, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise
Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise
Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star
Tamales Nelly, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Vitalize Juice Company, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City
