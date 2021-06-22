Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections June 1-7, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 267 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*
The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
2, 16*
The Egg Factory, 8061 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2
Wok Fusion, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
9*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Dollar Tree Store, 4614 W. State St., Boise
Fanci Freez, 1750 W. McMillan Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2021 Temp Events — 1 Day, Garden City
On The Fly, 4780 W. State St., Boise
Oxford Suites, 1426 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Residence Inn by Marriott Boise, 1401 S. Lusk, Boise
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2021 Temp Events — 2-3 Days, Boise
Something Different, 176 E. Wood Owl Drive, Kuna
Spiral’s Pizza and Sushi, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
St. Mark’s Food Bank, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise
St. Mark’s Kitchen, 7960 W. Northview St., Boise
The Gyro Shack, 5602 W. State St., Boise
