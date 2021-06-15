Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 25-31, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Boise Racquet and Swim, 1116 N. Cole Road, Boise
2
Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
10*, 15*
Jack In The Box, 3220 N. Cole Road, Boise
16*
Machu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian
23*
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 8840 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Burnt Lemon Grill, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Meridian
Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Jackson Pride BBQ, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Oma and Popie’s LLC, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Sweet Treats, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Kuna
Teriyaki Madness, 1653 W. Island Green Drive, Suite 103, Meridian
The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian
The Mobile Canteen, 10717 W. Catmint Drive, Star
