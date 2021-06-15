Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections May 25-31, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Boise Racquet and Swim, 1116 N. Cole Road, Boise

2

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise

10*, 15*

Jack In The Box, 3220 N. Cole Road, Boise

16*

Machu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian

23*

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 8840 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Burnt Lemon Grill, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Meridian

Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Jackson Pride BBQ, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Oma and Popie’s LLC, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Sweet Treats, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Kuna

Teriyaki Madness, 1653 W. Island Green Drive, Suite 103, Meridian

The Club at Spurwing — Clubhouse, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian

The Mobile Canteen, 10717 W. Catmint Drive, Star

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service