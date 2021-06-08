Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 18-24, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Basilios Tacos, 10565 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
10*
Lime and a Coconut, 1000 Main St., Boise
10*
Rockin Q BBQ, 10789 W. Hiawatha Drive, Boise
10*
Shadow Valley Golf Course, 15711 Highway 55, Boise
08*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barrel House, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Crane Creek Country Club, 500 W. Curling Drive, Boise
Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Jackson Pride BBQ, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Matlack’s Public House, 1100 W. Front St., Boise
MB Sandwich House, 4500 W. Overland Road, Boise
MKM Fire Support Services, 13244 W. Elmspring Drive, Boise
On the Fly Market and Mobil, 18525 Streams Edge Way, Boise
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
Purple Sage Farms, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Sweet Treats, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Kuna
Zee’s Rooftop Cafe, 205 S. 5th St., Boise
