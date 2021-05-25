Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections May 4-10, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

15*, 23*

Coyne’s LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

16*

Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 2845 E. Overland Road, Suite 190, Meridian

10*, 21*

Dutch Bros Coffee, 1351 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian

16*, 23*

Mongolian, 362 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

15*

Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise

Amina’s African Sambusas, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City

Anzalone’s Pizza, 2318 S. Rushmore Way, Boise

Banano Classic Smoothies, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Big Fry, 1560 W. Hisel St., Boise

Bishop Kelly concessions stand — JV softball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Bishop Kelly concessions stand — baseball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise

Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 107, Eagle

Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian

Create Common Good, 2760 Excursion Lane, Suite 105, Meridian

Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian

Dairy Queen, 5251 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle

Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Happy Camper Kitchen, 735 W. Carlton Ave., Meridian

Hokey Pokey, 899 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian

Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Mad Swede Brew Hall, 816 W. Bannock St., Boise

Miriam’s Kitchen, 1000 Boeing St., Boise

Molly’s Kitchen, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Papa John’s Pizza, 613 E. State St., Eagle

Par Terre Winery, 9165 Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City

Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian

Potato BOI, 1217 S. Latah St., Boise

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar / Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Saint Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian

Taco Time, 405 S. Vista Ave., Boise

The Roosevelt Market and Cafe, 311 N. Elm St., Boise

Truffles Etc, 126 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3876 E. Lanark St., Meridian

