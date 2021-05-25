Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections May 4-10, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
15*, 23*
Coyne’s LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
16*
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 2845 E. Overland Road, Suite 190, Meridian
10*, 21*
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1351 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Mi Casa Restaurant, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 108, Meridian
16*, 23*
Mongolian, 362 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
15*
Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise
Amina’s African Sambusas, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City
Anzalone’s Pizza, 2318 S. Rushmore Way, Boise
Banano Classic Smoothies, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Big Fry, 1560 W. Hisel St., Boise
Bishop Kelly concessions stand — JV softball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Bishop Kelly concessions stand — baseball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise
Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 107, Eagle
Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian
Create Common Good, 2760 Excursion Lane, Suite 105, Meridian
Cucina Di Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Dairy Queen, 107 E. Watertower Lane, Meridian
Dairy Queen, 5251 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle
Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Happy Camper Kitchen, 735 W. Carlton Ave., Meridian
Hokey Pokey, 899 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Lindy’s, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Mad Swede Brew Hall, 816 W. Bannock St., Boise
Miriam’s Kitchen, 1000 Boeing St., Boise
Molly’s Kitchen, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Papa John’s Pizza, 613 E. State St., Eagle
Par Terre Winery, 9165 Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
Potato BOI, 1217 S. Latah St., Boise
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Riverside Hotel — Sandbar Patio Bar / Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Saint Joseph’s Catholic School, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
Swan Falls High School, 7300 S. Linder Road, Meridian
Taco Time, 405 S. Vista Ave., Boise
The Roosevelt Market and Cafe, 311 N. Elm St., Boise
Truffles Etc, 126 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3876 E. Lanark St., Meridian
