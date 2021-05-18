Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections April 27-May 3, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Blue Cow, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
10*
Emily’s Mexican Grill, 4321 W. St. Andrews Drive, Boise
20*
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
22*
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna
11*
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
8*, 15*
Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise
2
Sprinkles on Top, 375 N. Avenue E, Kuna
10*, 22*
The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
African Global Market, 6803 Fairview Ave., Boise
Antigua Coffee Company, 1800 N. Locust Grove, Suite E, Meridian
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise
Ascent Program and Coop Learning Ctr, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise
Black Kettle, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise
Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise
Casanova Pizzeria, 2431 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise
Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise
Chip Cookies LLC, 501 W. Main St., Boise
Clear Creek Natural Beef, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Dollar Tree, 10530 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City
Duck Donuts, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle
Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle
Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Eat Fresh — Martis Salsa, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle
Gem Prep Meridian, 2750 E. Gala St., Meridian
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise
Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Red Lion, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Rob’s Ribs, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
Sea State Coffee, 120 E. 38th St., Suite 105, Garden City
Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
Saint Alphonsus Psychiatric Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise
Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise
Taco Del Mar, 2976 E. State St., Eagle
Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
The Meatball Shop, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
Thomas Cattle Company, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Murphy
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Meridian
Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Up Country Gourmet — Brooks Broth, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise
West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise
Yaya’s Cheese, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle
