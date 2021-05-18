Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections April 27-May 3, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Bishop Kelly High School — kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Blue Cow, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise

10*

Emily’s Mexican Grill, 4321 W. St. Andrews Drive, Boise

20*

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

22*

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna

11*

Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise

8*, 15*

Port of Subs, 722 N. Benjamin Lane, Boise

2

Sprinkles on Top, 375 N. Avenue E, Kuna

10*, 22*

The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

African Global Market, 6803 Fairview Ave., Boise

Antigua Coffee Company, 1800 N. Locust Grove, Suite E, Meridian

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7845 W. Emerald St., Boise

Ascent Program and Coop Learning Ctr, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise

Black Kettle, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

Blue Sky Bagels, 407 W. Main St., Boise

Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise

Casanova Pizzeria, 2431 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise

Chip Cookies LLC, 501 W. Main St., Boise

Clear Creek Natural Beef, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Dollar Tree, 10530 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City

Duck Donuts, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle

Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle

Eagle Middle School, 1000 Floating Feather Road, Eagle

East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Eat Fresh — Martis Salsa, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Galileo Math and Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle

Gem Prep Meridian, 2750 E. Gala St., Meridian

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 2610 E. Freeway Drive, Meridian

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise

Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian

North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 251 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Red Lion, 4111 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Rob’s Ribs, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

Sea State Coffee, 120 E. 38th St., Suite 105, Garden City

Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

Saint Alphonsus Psychiatric Center, 131 N. Allumbaugh St., Boise

Stinker Store, 10500 W. State St., Boise

Taco Del Mar, 2976 E. State St., Eagle

Taco Mobile Primo Ono, 3710 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

The Meatball Shop, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian

The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise

Thomas Cattle Company, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Murphy

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Meridian

Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Up Country Gourmet — Brooks Broth, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise

Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise

West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise

Yaya’s Cheese, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Eagle

