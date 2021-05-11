Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections April 20-26, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
10*, 16*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16*, 28*
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
16*
ExtraMile, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16*, 24*, 28*
Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons Food Service, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons Starbucks, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Arrow B Grassfed, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City
BACON, 121 N. 9th St., Suite 102, Boise
Bobbie Jean’s, 11530 W. State St., Star
Caffe Capri Italia Coffee, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Caffe Darte, 860 W. Broad St., Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Cinnaholic, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 125, Meridian
Compass Public Charter School, 4667 W. Aviator St., Meridian
Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City
Even Stevens Sandwiches, 814 W. Bannock St., Boise
Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise
Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Inner Circle Catering, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Meridian
It’s All About You Catering (catering), 143 N.W. 13th Place, Suite 120, Meridian
It’s All About You Catering (processing), 143 N.W. 13th Place, Suite 120, Meridian
Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise
JJB Catering — Odell Barnes, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise
La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian
Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 Pierce Park Lane, Boise
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise
Poppy Seed Cafe, 3910 W. Hill Road, Boise
Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise
Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
Subway, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian
Telaya LLC, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Ustick Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise
World’s Best Corndogs, 3403 E. La Grange St., Meridian
Yummi Sushi, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Comments