Ada County food service inspections April 20-26, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

10*, 16*

China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 16*, 28*

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

16*

ExtraMile, 9804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 16*, 24*, 28*

Pizza Hut, 3325 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons Food Service, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons Starbucks, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Anser Public Charter School, 202 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Arrow B Grassfed, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Garden City

BACON, 121 N. 9th St., Suite 102, Boise

Bobbie Jean’s, 11530 W. State St., Star

Caffe Capri Italia Coffee, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Caffe Darte, 860 W. Broad St., Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Cinnaholic, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 125, Meridian

Compass Public Charter School, 4667 W. Aviator St., Meridian

Country Time Concessions, 100 E. 43rd St., Garden City

Even Stevens Sandwiches, 814 W. Bannock St., Boise

Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise

Grace Jordan Elementary School, 6411 W. Fairfield Ave., Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise

Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Inner Circle Catering, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Meridian

It’s All About You Catering (catering), 143 N.W. 13th Place, Suite 120, Meridian

It’s All About You Catering (processing), 143 N.W. 13th Place, Suite 120, Meridian

Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise

JJB Catering — Odell Barnes, 2021 Temp Events — Multiple, Boise

Joplin Elementary School, 12081 De Meyer St., Boise

La Crepe Boise, 341 W. Indian Rocks, Meridian

Longfellow Elementary School, 1511 N. 9th St., Boise

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian

Pierce Park Elementary School, 5015 Pierce Park Lane, Boise

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise

Poppy Seed Cafe, 3910 W. Hill Road, Boise

Reggie’s Veggies, 8199 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Renaissance High School cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Riverglen Junior High School, 6801 N. Gary Lane, Boise

Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

Subway, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian

Telaya LLC, 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City

The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Ustick Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise

World’s Best Corndogs, 3403 E. La Grange St., Meridian

Yummi Sushi, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

