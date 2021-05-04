Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections April 13-19, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian
16*
Dutch Bros Coffee, 37 E. Calderwood, Meridian
16*
Kanak Attack 2, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise
10*
LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise
25*
Pizza Hut, 9050 W. Ustick Road, Boise
16*
Sushi Shack, 77 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Alsek Fish, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City
Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Boise Boba, 212 N. 9th St., Boise
Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
Dickey’s BBQ, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City
ExtraMile, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Falafel Co, 8165 N. Dudgin Ave., Garden City
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Hipwell Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City
Hipwell Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian
Hope Food Pantry, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise
McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Meridian Medical Arts Charter HS, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Modern Day Manapua Man, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City
Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
Neckar Coffee, 117 S. 10th St., Boise
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Phat Foods, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise
Salsa Boss, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 1797 W. State St., Boise
The Edge, 1101 W. Idaho St., Boise
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Van Lith Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian
Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
Wing Stop, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Yayas Cheese, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian
Comments