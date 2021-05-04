Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections April 13-19, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian

16*

Dutch Bros Coffee, 37 E. Calderwood, Meridian

16*

Kanak Attack 2, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise

10*

LuLu’s Pizza, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise

25*

Pizza Hut, 9050 W. Ustick Road, Boise

16*

Sushi Shack, 77 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Adams Elementary School, 1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Alsek Fish, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City

Bistro Babe, 665 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Boise Boba, 212 N. 9th St., Boise

Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise

Dickey’s BBQ, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City

ExtraMile, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Falafel Co, 8165 N. Dudgin Ave., Garden City

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Hipwell Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City

Hipwell Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian

Hope Food Pantry, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise

McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Meridian Medical Arts Charter HS, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Modern Day Manapua Man, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City

Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise

Neckar Coffee, 117 S. 10th St., Boise

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Phat Foods, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian

Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise

Salsa Boss, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian

Starbucks Coffee, 1797 W. State St., Boise

The Edge, 1101 W. Idaho St., Boise

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Van Lith Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian

Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

Wing Stop, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Yayas Cheese, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Meridian

