Ada County food service inspections April 6-12, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

8*, 10*, 22*

Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

21*, 23*

Kanak Kitchen, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Suite 450, Boise

15*

Longhorn Steakhouse, 7997 Franklin Road, Boise

24*

Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

21*

Paddles Up Poké, 237 N. 9th St., Boise

24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian

Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Boise Capitals Baseball, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise

Botanica San Mateo, 2021 Special Events - Multiple, Boise

Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise

Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise

Chick-fil-A Village at Meridian, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian

Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise

Darjeeling MoMo, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian

Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise

Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian

Hillside Jr High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise

Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 6225 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian

Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

LDS Bishops Storehouse, 10740 W. Fairview Ave., Ste 300, Boise

Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian

Long Valley Coffee, 2021 Temp Events -Multiple, Garden City

McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian

McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

MFT Sauce and Rub Co, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Star

Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian

Seeds, Roots, and Shoots, 2021Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

Taft Elementary, 3722 W. Anderson St., Boise

The Walkin Waffle DBA Waffle Dutchess, 2021 Temp Events - Multple, Garden City

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise

Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise

Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

