Ada County food service inspections April 6-12, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
8*, 10*, 22*
Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
21*, 23*
Kanak Kitchen, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Suite 450, Boise
15*
Longhorn Steakhouse, 7997 Franklin Road, Boise
24*
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
21*
Paddles Up Poké, 237 N. 9th St., Boise
24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian
Beans and Brews, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Boise Capitals Baseball, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise
Botanica San Mateo, 2021 Special Events - Multiple, Boise
Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise
Chick-fil-A Village at Meridian, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Darjeeling MoMo, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Discovery Elementary, 2100 E. Leighfield Drive, Meridian
Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise
Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian
Hillside Jr High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 6225 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian
Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
LDS Bishops Storehouse, 10740 W. Fairview Ave., Ste 300, Boise
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
Long Valley Coffee, 2021 Temp Events -Multiple, Garden City
McDonald’s, 3251 E. Ustick Road, Meridian
McMillan Elementary School, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
MFT Sauce and Rub Co, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Garden City
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Star
Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Seeds, Roots, and Shoots, 2021Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
Taft Elementary, 3722 W. Anderson St., Boise
The Walkin Waffle DBA Waffle Dutchess, 2021 Temp Events - Multple, Garden City
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events - Multiple, Boise
Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Victory Middle School, 920 W. Kodiak Drive, Meridian
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise
Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
