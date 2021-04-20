Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 30-April 5, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Axiom, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Buster’s Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle

15*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald Street, Boise

10*, 21,* 28*

EDGE Brewing Company Inc, 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise

16*

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*, 16, 22*

Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

16*

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna

16*

Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise

6*

Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise

10*

Ridley’s Family Markets — meat, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

22

Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*

Waffle Me Up, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

2

Wild Phyllis Bakery, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 28*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Axiom, 801 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Big Mike’s LLC, 95 S. Rivermist Ave., Star

Bite Me, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

Black Rock Coffee Bar, 7901 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Boise Farmers Market, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Boise

Boise Juice Company, 5628 W. State St., Boise

Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City

Chick-fil-A Boise, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Garden City

Domino’s Pizza, 5000 W. State St., Boise

Eagle Luxe Reel Theatres, 170 E. Eagle Gate Drive, Eagle

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise

Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Food Baby, 11536 W. Celestial Drive, Star

Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Great Harvest Bread Company, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Eagle

Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle

Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise

Louie’s Wild Alaskan Seafood, 8650 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Louisiana Hot Boiled Peanuts, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Kuna

Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

Off The Grid Pizza, 260 S. Appaloosa, Boise

Okie Dokie Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise

Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian

Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Suite 103, Meridian

Ridley’s Family Markets — deli, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Meridian

Scotty’s Hotdogs, 7605 Althea Drive, Boise

Season Wok, 2775 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Meridian

Twisted Sugar, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Suites 104 and 105, Boise

Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service