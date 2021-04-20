Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections March 30-April 5, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Axiom, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Buster’s Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle
15*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald Street, Boise
10*, 21,* 28*
EDGE Brewing Company Inc, 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise
16*
Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*, 16, 22*
Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
16*
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St., Kuna
16*
Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise
6*
Papa Murphy’s, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Suite 100, Boise
10*
Ridley’s Family Markets — meat, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
22
Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*
Waffle Me Up, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
2
Wild Phyllis Bakery, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 28*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Axiom, 801 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Big Mike’s LLC, 95 S. Rivermist Ave., Star
Bite Me, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 7901 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Boise Farmers Market, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Boise
Boise Juice Company, 5628 W. State St., Boise
Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, 610 E. 42nd St., Garden City
Chick-fil-A Boise, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Garden City
Domino’s Pizza, 5000 W. State St., Boise
Eagle Luxe Reel Theatres, 170 E. Eagle Gate Drive, Eagle
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise
Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Food Baby, 11536 W. Celestial Drive, Star
Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Great Harvest Bread Company, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Eagle
Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle
Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Locavore, 3110 S. Bown Way, Boise
Louie’s Wild Alaskan Seafood, 8650 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Louisiana Hot Boiled Peanuts, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Kuna
Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
Off The Grid Pizza, 260 S. Appaloosa, Boise
Okie Dokie Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 130, Boise
Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Paramount Elementary, 550 W. Producer Drive, Meridian
Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Suite 103, Meridian
Ridley’s Family Markets — deli, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Meridian
Scotty’s Hotdogs, 7605 Althea Drive, Boise
Season Wok, 2775 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Timber Butte Elk Ranch, 2021 Temp Events-Multiple, Meridian
Twisted Sugar, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Suites 104 and 105, Boise
Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Whitney Elementary, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
