Ada County food service inspections March 23-29, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Bite Me, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
22*
Big Mic’s, 459 W. Main St., Kuna
6*
Casa Mexico, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2
Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*, 23*
DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle
16*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna
10*, 16*, 22*
Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
15*, 16*, 23*
G’s, 4000 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
10*
Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle
2*, 22*
Healthy Sushi, 9732 W. State St., Star
16*
Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
14*, 15*, 16*, 24*
Jack in The Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City
8*
McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
10*
Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Suite 103, Meridian
8*, 10*, 16*, 22*
Ridley’s Family Markets — bakery, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
10*
Ridley’s Family Markets — deli, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
10*, 21*
Ridley’s Family Markets — meat, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
22
Season Wok, 2775 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 23*
Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*
Waffle Me Up, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
2*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 Main St., Kuna
Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St., Boise
Boise Boba Tea of Idaho, 6711 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Boise Fry Company, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Coffee Studio, 8205 W. Rifleman St., Boise
Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Extreme Pizza, 590 Broadway Ave., Ste 100, Boise
Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
India Foods, 6020 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2323 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3545 S. Federal Way, Boise
Moss Coffee and Tea, 208 N. 9th St., Boise
Mountain Berry Bowls Boise, 693 E. Andes Drive, Kuna
Mountain View HS baseball concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 1738 W. State St., Boise
Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City
Ridley’s Family Markets, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
Ridley’s Family Markets Arctic Circle, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
Ridley’s Family Markets — produce, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star
Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 1480 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Street Tacos La Cruz, 10971 W. Heartwood St., Boise
Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise
Twisted Timber, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise
Walgreens, 455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
WO27 Snowfox, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
Comments