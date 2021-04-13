Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 23-29, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Bite Me, 3525 Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

22*

Big Mic’s, 459 W. Main St., Kuna

6*

Casa Mexico, 10332 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2

Community Support Center, 716 N. Orchard St., Boise

16*, 23*

DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle

16*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 780 E. Avalon St., Kuna

10*, 16*, 22*

Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

15*, 16*, 23*

G’s, 4000 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

10*

Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

2*, 22*

Healthy Sushi, 9732 W. State St., Star

16*

Izumi Steakhouse, 3560 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

14*, 15*, 16*, 24*

Jack in The Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Maverik, 8561 W. State St., Garden City

8*

McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

10*

Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Suite 103, Meridian

8*, 10*, 16*, 22*

Ridley’s Family Markets — bakery, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

10*

Ridley’s Family Markets — deli, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

10*, 21*

Ridley’s Family Markets — meat, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

22

Season Wok, 2775 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 23*

Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*

Waffle Me Up, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

2*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Bar Gernika, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 Main St., Kuna

Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St., Boise

Boise Boba Tea of Idaho, 6711 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Boise Fry Company, 1240 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Coffee Studio, 8205 W. Rifleman St., Boise

Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Extreme Pizza, 590 Broadway Ave., Ste 100, Boise

Great Harvest Bread, 5608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

India Foods, 6020 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2323 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3545 S. Federal Way, Boise

Moss Coffee and Tea, 208 N. 9th St., Boise

Mountain Berry Bowls Boise, 693 E. Andes Drive, Kuna

Mountain View HS baseball concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 1738 W. State St., Boise

Push and Pour, 214 E. 34th St., Garden City

Ridley’s Family Markets, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

Ridley’s Family Markets Arctic Circle, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

Ridley’s Family Markets — produce, 145 S. Plummer Way, Star

Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 1480 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Street Tacos La Cruz, 10971 W. Heartwood St., Boise

Summerwind Elementary School, 3675 N. Jullion Way, Boise

Twisted Timber, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise

Walgreens, 455 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

WO27 Snowfox, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service