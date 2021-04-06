Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections March 16-22, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Capri and Delsa’s, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 170, Meridian
15*
El Chavo, 2915 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna
10*
Gyro Shack, 5038 Linder Road, Meridian
10*
Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 15*, 23*
Revel Eagle, 745 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
24*
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Meridian
2*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise
B and B Soul Food, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian
Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna
Extra Mile, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Granny C’s Bakery, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite A, Boise
Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna
Imperfect Foods, 2611 S. Fry St., Suite 168, Boise
Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise
Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 10545 Overland Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 103, Meridian
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
The Salvation Army Food Pantry Storage, 9492 W. Emerald St., Boise
Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
