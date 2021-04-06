Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 16-22, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Capri and Delsa’s, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 170, Meridian

15*

El Chavo, 2915 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Fremont Middle School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna

10*

Gyro Shack, 5038 Linder Road, Meridian

10*

Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*, 15*, 23*

Revel Eagle, 745 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

24*

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Meridian

2*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise

B and B Soul Food, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital, 2131 S. Bonito Way, Meridian

Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

Extra Mile, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Granny C’s Bakery, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite A, Boise

Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna

Imperfect Foods, 2611 S. Fry St., Suite 168, Boise

Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 1005 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 10545 Overland Road, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise

Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 103, Meridian

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

The Salvation Army Food Pantry Storage, 9492 W. Emerald St., Boise

Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

