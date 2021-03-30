Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections March 9-15, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*
Calle 75 Street Tacos Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
10*, 16*
El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise
2*, 22*
Majestic Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian
10*
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
16*
Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2, 10*, 16*
Sonora Supermarket, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
10*, 15*
Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise
22*
Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna
10*
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise
2*, 10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
AXIOM, 1455 S. Country Terrace, Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian
Coned, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 1701 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Good Burger, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
Jacksons, 4870 Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Jamba Juice, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 5512, Boise
Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Maverik, 1605 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
Maverik Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian
Paddles Up Poké, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 135, Meridian
Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Royal Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
S and W Disaster Support, 7150 N. Linder Road, Meridian
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 8073 Emerald St., Boise
Sarah Hopper, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise
Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise
White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
