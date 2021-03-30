Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 9-15, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Bad Boy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*

Calle 75 Street Tacos Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

10*, 16*

El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise

2*, 22*

Majestic Subway, 1530 S. Millenium Way, Meridian

10*

Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise

16*

Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2, 10*, 16*

Sonora Supermarket, 7166 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*

Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star

10*, 15*

Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise

22*

Super C, 331 N. Avenue D, Kuna

10*

Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise

2*, 10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

AXIOM, 1455 S. Country Terrace, Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian

Coned, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 1701 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Good Burger, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise

Jacksons, 4870 Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Jamba Juice, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 5512, Boise

Jump Time, 2805 E. Franklin Road, Meridian

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise

Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Maverik, 1605 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Maverik, 3202 W. Ustick Road, Meridian

Maverik, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

Maverik Cinnabon, 1630 E. McMillan Road, Meridian

Paddles Up Poké, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 135, Meridian

Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Royal Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

S and W Disaster Support, 7150 N. Linder Road, Meridian

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 8073 Emerald St., Boise

Sarah Hopper, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise

Taco Bell, 6521 Fairview Ave., Boise

White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise

