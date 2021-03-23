Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections March 2-8, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian
2*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle
Bolton Brothers, 1260 Rolling Hills Road, Meridian
Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Dutch Bros., 1701 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise
Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise
JD’s Bodega LLC, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise
Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 1330 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
Sage Supply, 2810 S. Orchard St., Boise
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star
Subway, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Taqueria El Chino, 9030 W. Franklin Road 121, Boise
The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., Boise
The Basque Market (processing), 608 W. Grove St., Boise
Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise
Comments