Ada County food service inspections March 2-8, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian

2*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Baskin-Robbins, 1770 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Bodacious Pig Barbecue, 34 E. State St., Eagle

Bolton Brothers, 1260 Rolling Hills Road, Meridian

Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Dutch Bros., 1701 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Fiesta Guadalajara, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Eagle

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 2830 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 4320 W. State St., Boise

Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 235 N. 5th St., Boise

JD’s Bodega LLC, 199 N. Capitol Blvd., Unit 101, Boise

Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 1330 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

Sage Supply, 2810 S. Orchard St., Boise

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star

Subway, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Taqueria El Chino, 9030 W. Franklin Road 121, Boise

The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St., Boise

The Basque Market (processing), 608 W. Grove St., Boise

Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise

