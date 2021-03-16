Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 23-March 1, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*

Mac and Cue, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian

23*

Mai Thai at Crave, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

22*

Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams, Meridian

23*

Namaste Market, 7100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

15*, 16*

Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*

Stinker Store, 1500 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Caffeina Roasting Company (storefront), 4774 W. State St., Boise

Caffeina Roasting Company (licensing), 4774 W. State St., Boise

Clean Juice Village, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle

Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

Domino’s, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Meridian

Express Cafe, 400 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Extra Mile, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian

Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Gateway Goodies, 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway, Eagle

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange S., Boise

Maverik, 10577 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise

Mi Almita, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian

Old Chicago Tap Room, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1017, Boise

Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste A, Star

Riceworks — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Sonic Drive-In 6503, 4936 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Taco Bell, 6560 N. Linder Road, Meridian

The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise

The Salvation Army, 9492 W. Emerald St., Boise

The Void, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Vegan Soul, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

