Ada County food service inspections Feb. 23-March 1, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
International Grocery Market, 10390 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*
Mac and Cue, 2900 Excursion Way, Meridian
23*
Mai Thai at Crave, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
22*
Mountain Timber Coffee, 106 E. Williams, Meridian
23*
Namaste Market, 7100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
15*, 16*
Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*
Stinker Store, 1500 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Caffeina Roasting Company (storefront), 4774 W. State St., Boise
Caffeina Roasting Company (licensing), 4774 W. State St., Boise
Clean Juice Village, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle
Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
Domino’s, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
El Gallo Giro, 1435 Eagle Road, Meridian
Express Cafe, 400 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Extra Mile, 3100 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian
Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Gateway Goodies, 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway, Eagle
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange S., Boise
Maverik, 10577 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
McDonald’s, 510 N. Orchard St., Boise
Mi Almita, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian
Old Chicago Tap Room, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1017, Boise
Pizza Hut, 10706 W. State St., Ste A, Star
Riceworks — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Sonic Drive-In 6503, 4936 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Taco Bell, 6560 N. Linder Road, Meridian
The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise
The Salvation Army, 9492 W. Emerald St., Boise
The Void, 520 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Vegan Soul, 2021 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
