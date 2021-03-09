Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Feb. 16-22, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Clancy Creations (storefront), 371 Main St., Suite 100, Kuna
15*
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste 130, Meridian
28*
Happy Teriyaki, 726 E. Avalon St., Kuna
2*, 6*, 20*, 23*
Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian
23*
Saffron Indian Bar and Grill, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle
Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise
Clancy Creations (wholesaling license), 371 Main St., Suite 100, Kuna
Dharma Sushi, 120 N. 5th St., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 1407 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
ExtraMile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Fiesta Chicken, 10689 Ustick Road, Boise
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2143 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 521 Main St., Meridian
Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise
Moxie Java, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise
Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Panda Express, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Red Bench Pizza, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Romio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant, 8125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle
Taco Bell, 3680 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The Rusty Dog - trailer, 4781 N. Sunderland Lane, Boise
Three Wood Pizza and Pub, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 105, Meridian
Walgreens, 1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Zen Bento, 1000 W. Main St., Boise
