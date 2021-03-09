Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 16-22, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Clancy Creations (storefront), 371 Main St., Suite 100, Kuna

15*

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 710 W. Ustick Road, Ste 130, Meridian

28*

Happy Teriyaki, 726 E. Avalon St., Kuna

2*, 6*, 20*, 23*

Lakeview Golf Club, 4200 W. Talamore Blvd., Meridian

23*

Saffron Indian Bar and Grill, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle

Big Jud’s, 3030 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise

Clancy Creations (wholesaling license), 371 Main St., Suite 100, Kuna

Dharma Sushi, 120 N. 5th St., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 1407 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna

ExtraMile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Fiesta Chicken, 10689 Ustick Road, Boise

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2143 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 521 Main St., Meridian

Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise

Moxie Java, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise

Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Panda Express, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Red Bench Pizza, 1204 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Romio’s Greek and Italian Restaurant, 8125 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle

Taco Bell, 3680 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The Rusty Dog - trailer, 4781 N. Sunderland Lane, Boise

Three Wood Pizza and Pub, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 3355 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 105, Meridian

Walgreens, 1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Zen Bento, 1000 W. Main St., Boise

