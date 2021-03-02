Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Feb. 9-15, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Cafe Rio, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise
15*, 24*
Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise
23*
Sweet Sensations Doughnuts, 1735 W. Franklin Road, Suite 120, Meridian
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Chinatowns Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise
DK Donuts, 520 S. Meridian Road, Ste 20, Meridian
Dots Bingo Snacks, 5443 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Goody’s, 1502 N. 13th St., Boise
Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Suite 100, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 120, Boise
Kabul Market, 5751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1003 S. Vista Ave., Boise
New York Richie’s Pizza and Sandwiches, 5865 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Papa Murphy’s, 6940 W. State St., Garden City
Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise
Rite Aid, 1600 N. Main St., Meridian
Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise
Taco Time, 6940 W. Overland Road, Boise
The District Coffee House, 219 N. 10th St., Boise
Walgreens, 3395 S. Federal Way, Boise
