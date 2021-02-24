Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Feb. 2-8, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian
16*
Boise Fry Company, 6944 W. State St., Boise
25*
Coffee Cup Cafe, 271 Ave B, Kuna
10*, 22*
Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise
22*
Flying Pie Pizzaria, 6508 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 16*
Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
10*
Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*
Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 24*
Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
16*, 28*
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
8*, 15*, 16*, 23*
Tbaar, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 103, Boise
16*
Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City
1*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise
Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Create Common Good, 641 W. McGregor Court, Suite 106, Boise
Dairy Queen, 10264 W. Overland Road, Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise
Fiiz Drinks, 601 N. Cole Road, Boise
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2864 E. State St., Eagle
Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna
Idaho Statesman - Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way Space 2M, Boise
Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Lemon Tree Co, 224 N. 10th St., Boise
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Northend 76, 1522 W. State St., Boise
Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle
Sir Ranos Salsa, 4774 W. State St., Boise
The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
The Perks of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 130, Eagle
The River Club, 6515 W. State St., Garden City
Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise
Walmart — Fueling Station, 4017 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Walmart — Fueling Station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian
