Ada County food service inspections Feb. 2-8, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Axiom, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Meridian

16*

Boise Fry Company, 6944 W. State St., Boise

25*

Coffee Cup Cafe, 271 Ave B, Kuna

10*, 22*

Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise

22*

Flying Pie Pizzaria, 6508 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 16*

Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

10*

Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*

Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 24*

Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

16*, 28*

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

8*, 15*, 16*, 23*

Tbaar, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 103, Boise

16*

Wildflour Bakery, 304 E. 42nd St., Garden City

1*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Americana Pizza, 304 S. Americana Blvd., Boise

Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Carl’s Jr., 1320 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Carl’s Jr., 1815 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Create Common Good, 641 W. McGregor Court, Suite 106, Boise

Dairy Queen, 10264 W. Overland Road, Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise

Fiiz Drinks, 601 N. Cole Road, Boise

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2864 E. State St., Eagle

Idaho Pizza Company, 331 Avenue E, Kuna

Idaho Statesman - Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way Space 2M, Boise

Legacy Feed and Fuel, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Lemon Tree Co, 224 N. 10th St., Boise

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1630 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Northend 76, 1522 W. State St., Boise

Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle

Sir Ranos Salsa, 4774 W. State St., Boise

The Lifting Station, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

The Perks of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 130, Eagle

The River Club, 6515 W. State St., Garden City

Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise

Walmart — Fueling Station, 4017 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Walmart — Fueling Station, 521 W. Overland Road, Meridian

