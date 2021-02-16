Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

2, 16*

Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 16*

Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna

23*

Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna

21*

Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1147, Boise

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Boise

Airport Chevron, 2828 S. Airport Way, Boise

Cafe Yumm, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 160, Eagle

Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise

County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City

Cupbop, 298 N. 8th St., Boise

Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle

Eagle River Coffee, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite A, Eagle

Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle

Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle

Form and Function, 511 W. Broad St., Boise

Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise

Homewood Suites by Hilton, 710 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Idaho Pizza Company, 7444 Fairview Ave., Suite 202, Boise

Ironwood Bar and Grill, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City

Jack in The Box, 3220 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2689 S. Federal Way, Boise

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B, Kuna

Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna

Lucky Perk Coffee, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle

Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Residence Inn Boise, 7303 W. Denton St., Boise

Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 8777 W. Overland Road, Boise

Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Starbucks, 812 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Starbucks, 3120 Florence St., Meridian

Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Sugar Whipped, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Sunshine Spice Cafe, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Taco Bell, 985 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Good Z by Purple Pastry Chef, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8925 W. Overland Road, Boise

Uncle Giuseppe’s, 6826 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

