Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
2, 16*
Mi Linda Michoacana, 8033 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 16*
Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna
23*
Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna
21*
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1147, Boise
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 7100 W. State St., Boise
Airport Chevron, 2828 S. Airport Way, Boise
Cafe Yumm, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 160, Eagle
Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise
County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City
Cupbop, 298 N. 8th St., Boise
Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle
Eagle River Coffee, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite A, Eagle
Eagle Senior and Community Center, 312 E. State St., Eagle
Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle
Form and Function, 511 W. Broad St., Boise
Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 710 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Idaho Pizza Company, 7444 Fairview Ave., Suite 202, Boise
Ironwood Bar and Grill, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City
Jack in The Box, 3220 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2689 S. Federal Way, Boise
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B, Kuna
Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna
Lucky Perk Coffee, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 1195 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite L, Eagle
Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Residence Inn Boise, 7303 W. Denton St., Boise
Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 8777 W. Overland Road, Boise
Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Starbucks, 812 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Starbucks, 3120 Florence St., Meridian
Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Sugar Whipped, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Sunshine Spice Cafe, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Taco Bell, 985 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Taco Time, 7965 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Good Z by Purple Pastry Chef, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Trader Joe’s, 300 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8925 W. Overland Road, Boise
Uncle Giuseppe’s, 6826 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Wendy’s, 65 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
Comments