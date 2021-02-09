Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 19-25, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

25*

Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

10*

Papa John’s Pizza, 1323 Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise

10*, 16*

Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna

16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Amaru Confections, 217 S. Roosevelt St., Boise

Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise

Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

CK Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise

Extra Mile, 9545 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Firenza Pizza, 999 Main St., Suite 103, Boise

Iron Mule, 1625 S. Curtis Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 3950 W. State St., Eagle

Jacksons Food Stores, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 522 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian

La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian

Panda Express, 1311 N. Jacksonmill Ave., Kuna

Panera Bread, 3421 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Reeds Dairy, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Ste 150, Boise

Roxberry Juice, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 110, Eagle

Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Subway, 1518 N. Main St., Meridian

The Place To Feed Yo Face, Temp Events Multiple, Boise

Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

