Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Jan. 19-25, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
25*
Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*
Papa John’s Pizza, 1323 Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Shari’s Restaurant, 8521 W. Franklin Road, Boise
10*, 16*
Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna
16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Amaru Confections, 217 S. Roosevelt St., Boise
Baskin Robbins, 1394 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Baskin Robbins, 4740 W. State St., Boise
Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
CK Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise
Extra Mile, 9545 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Firenza Pizza, 999 Main St., Suite 103, Boise
Iron Mule, 1625 S. Curtis Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 3950 W. State St., Eagle
Jacksons Food Stores, 9016 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2405 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 522 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Johnny’s Pizza, 1526 N. Main St., Meridian
La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1471 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 112, Meridian
Panda Express, 1311 N. Jacksonmill Ave., Kuna
Panera Bread, 3421 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Reeds Dairy, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road, Ste 150, Boise
Roxberry Juice, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 110, Eagle
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Subway, 1518 N. Main St., Meridian
The Place To Feed Yo Face, Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Walgreens, 3150 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Comments