Ada County food service inspections Jan. 5-11, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon St., Kuna
22*
Moxie Java, 1575 Linder Road, Kuna
16*
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
2, 13*
Papa John’s Pizza, 1800 S. Meridian Road, Ste 103, Meridian
10*
Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
6*, 10*, 22*
Tacos El Pollo, 17365 S. Cole Road, Kuna
21*, 22*
Val’s Chevron, 12222 W. Overland Road, Boise
21*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle
Domino’s, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Ste 100, Boise
Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle
Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise
KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Mad Mac, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 120, Boise
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 1772 W. State St., Boise
Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 7321 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Subway, 2404 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise
Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise
Walgreens, 869 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise
