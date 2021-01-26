Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 5-11, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Arctic Circle, 710 E. Avalon St., Kuna

22*

Moxie Java, 1575 Linder Road, Kuna

16*

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

2, 13*

Papa John’s Pizza, 1800 S. Meridian Road, Ste 103, Meridian

10*

Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna

6*, 10*, 22*

Tacos El Pollo, 17365 S. Cole Road, Kuna

21*, 22*

Val’s Chevron, 12222 W. Overland Road, Boise

21*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Boise Boba, 3210 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 126, Eagle

Domino’s, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Ste 100, Boise

Eagle Dickey’s, 12 N. Fisher Park Way, Eagle

Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise

KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Mad Mac, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 120, Boise

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill, 1772 W. State St., Boise

Senor Fresh, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste F, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 7321 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Subway, 2404 S. Orchard St., Suite 200, Boise

Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise

Walgreens, 869 E. Avalon St., Kuna

Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise

