Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 29, 2020, - Jan. 4, 2021

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle

23*

Boise Stage Stop — deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

28*

Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

22*, 28*

Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle

16*, 22*

WinCo Foods — grocery, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

17*

WinCo Foods — produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise

Bitter Creek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise

Boise Stage Stop store — front, rear C store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

C4 Creamery, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1019, Boise

Calle Verde-Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise

Chandlers, 981 W. Grove St., Boise

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1201 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise

Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Boise

Da Vinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle

Deluca’s, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 250, Boise

Diablo and Sons, 246 N. 8th St., Boise

El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star

KIN Restaurant, 999 W. Main St., Suite P101, Boise

Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise

Lock Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise

Mr. Wok and Vons Chicken, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise

Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise

The Human Bean, 11633 W. State St., Star

The Kula Connection, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Treasure Valley Vending, 11771 W. President Drive, Boise

Vibra Hospital of Boise, 6651 W. Franklin Road

Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, meat, pizza, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service