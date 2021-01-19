Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 29, 2020, - Jan. 4, 2021
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle
23*
Boise Stage Stop — deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
28*
Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
22*, 28*
Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle
16*, 22*
WinCo Foods — grocery, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
17*
WinCo Foods — produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Alavita, 807 W. Idaho St., Boise
Bitter Creek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise
Boise Stage Stop store — front, rear C store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
C4 Creamery, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 1019, Boise
Calle Verde-Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise
Chandlers, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1201 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Crisp, 4810 Collister Drive, Boise
Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Boise
Da Vinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle
Deluca’s, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 250, Boise
Diablo and Sons, 246 N. 8th St., Boise
El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star
KIN Restaurant, 999 W. Main St., Suite P101, Boise
Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise
Lock Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise
Mr. Wok and Vons Chicken, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Sushi Joy Asian Cuisine, 2275 W. Main St., Boise
Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise
The Human Bean, 11633 W. State St., Star
The Kula Connection, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Treasure Valley Vending, 11771 W. President Drive, Boise
Vibra Hospital of Boise, 6651 W. Franklin Road
Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, meat, pizza, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Comments