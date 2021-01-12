Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 22-28, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Alyonka Russian Cuisine, 2870 W. State St., Boise
15*
Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
6*, 16*
Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*
Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise
9*
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — main kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
21*
Star Mercantile — meat, 10942 W. State St., Star
17*
The Human Bean, 10015 W. State St., Garden City
10*, 16*
Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise
15*, 28*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise
3 Girls Gourmet, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Ste 131, Eagle
Ansots Basque Chorizos and Catering, 560 W. Main St., Boise
Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Basque Foundation Inc, 601 W. Grove St., Boise
Best Western Northwest Lodge, 6989 S. Federal Way, Boise
BodoVino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite 188, Boise
Chilitime.com, 2606 W. Lemp St., Boise
Epi’s A Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian
Frontier Club Roosevelt, 126 Broadway Ave., Meridian
Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter, 1620 W. River St., Boise
Los Reyes De La Torta, 320 N. Orchard St., Boise
Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise
Meriwether Cider, 224 N. 9th St., Boise
Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise
Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise
Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Sid’s Garage, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 180, Meridian
Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
Star Mercantile — deli, grocery, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star
Stinker Store, 6658 S. Federal Way, Boise
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
Tavern at Eagle Island Bar and Grill, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
The Human Bean, 10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
The Human Bean, 9162 Emerald St., Boise
The Royal, 1509 N. 13th St., Boise
The Torch, 1826 Main St., Boise
Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise
Twisted District Brew Co, 3840 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 110, Garden City
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise
Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 140, Meridian
