Ada County food service inspections Dec. 22-28, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Alyonka Russian Cuisine, 2870 W. State St., Boise

15*

Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

6*, 16*

Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*

Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise

9*

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — main kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

21*

Star Mercantile — meat, 10942 W. State St., Star

17*

The Human Bean, 10015 W. State St., Garden City

10*, 16*

Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise

15*, 28*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise

3 Girls Gourmet, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Ste 131, Eagle

Ansots Basque Chorizos and Catering, 560 W. Main St., Boise

Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Basque Foundation Inc, 601 W. Grove St., Boise

Best Western Northwest Lodge, 6989 S. Federal Way, Boise

BodoVino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite 188, Boise

Chilitime.com, 2606 W. Lemp St., Boise

Epi’s A Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian

Frontier Club Roosevelt, 126 Broadway Ave., Meridian

Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter, 1620 W. River St., Boise

Los Reyes De La Torta, 320 N. Orchard St., Boise

Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise

Meriwether Cider, 224 N. 9th St., Boise

Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise

Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise

Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

Sid’s Garage, 3525 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 180, Meridian

Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise

St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

Star Mercantile — deli, grocery, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star

Stinker Store, 6658 S. Federal Way, Boise

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise

Tavern at Eagle Island Bar and Grill, 6500 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian

The Human Bean, 10771 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

The Human Bean, 9162 Emerald St., Boise

The Royal, 1509 N. 13th St., Boise

The Torch, 1826 Main St., Boise

Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise

Twisted District Brew Co, 3840 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 110, Garden City

Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise

Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 140, Meridian

