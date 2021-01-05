Idaho Statesman Logo
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 15-21, 2020

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., Boise

15*, 16*

Asiago’s Downtown, 1002 W. Main St., Boise

23*

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

15*, 21*

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

16*

Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

23*

Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise

14*, 21*

Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

22*

Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian

9*

Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Grant’s Grill, 1835 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

16*

Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise

8*, 24

Hyde Park Wine Shop, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise

15*

Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise

22*

Kahootz Steak and Alehouse, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian

9*

KJ’s American Grille, 1565 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

22*

Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise

15*, 16*

Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise

10*

Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar processor, 750 W Idaho St., Boise

10*

Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian

10*, 16*, 21*

Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise

10*

Pho Real LLC, 10548 Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 15*

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

23*

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

9*, 10*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise

16*

The Hideaway Bar and Grill, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian

23*

Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

10, 15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7025 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Aunty Sue’s Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise

Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise

Boise Elks 310 BPOE, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Cafe 720, 720 Park Blvd., Boise

Calle 75 Tacos, 110 N. 11th St., Boise

Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise

Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise

Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise

Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise

City Peanut Co, 1013 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Costco — bakery, deli, grocery, meat/fish, produce, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Costco food service, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 192, Meridian

Fork, 199 N. 8th St., Boise

Grid, 514 Jefferson St., Boise

Harmony House, 4615 S. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Hillcrest Country Club — 19th Hole, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise

Hillcrest Country Club — kitchen, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise

Home2 Suites Boise Downtown, 202 S. 6th St., Boise

JR’s, 1099 Front St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 3291 E. Pine St., Meridian

Little Pearl Oyster Bar, 160 N. 8th St., Boise

Lost Shack by Lost Grove Brewing, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Suite 110, Boise

Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise

Maverik, 97 E. Main St., Meridian

Maverik, 1515 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

McDonald’s, 6574 S. Federal Way, Boise

McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise

Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise

Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste 120B, Boise

One Stone Inc, 1151 Miller St., Boise

Pat’s Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise

Tenth Street Station, 104 N. 10th St., Boise

The Atlas, 108 S. 11th St., Boise

The Human Bean, 4213 W. State St., Boise

The Human Bean, 1635 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

The Human Bean, 12473 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

The Human Bean, 2485 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise

Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna

Waffle Me Up Trailer, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Water Bear, 350 N. 9th St., Suite 100, Boise

Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian

Wild Root, 276 N. 8th St., Boise

Wild Rose Farms, 18330 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

Y-Cafe, 1050 W. State St., Boise

