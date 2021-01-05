Food & Drink
Ada County food service inspections Dec. 15-21, 2020
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., Boise
15*, 16*
Asiago’s Downtown, 1002 W. Main St., Boise
23*
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
15*, 21*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
16*
Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
23*
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise
14*, 21*
Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
22*
Eight Thirty Common, 830 N. Main St., Suite 120, Meridian
9*
Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant, 283 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Grant’s Grill, 1835 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
16*
Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise
8*, 24
Hyde Park Wine Shop, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise
15*
Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise
22*
Kahootz Steak and Alehouse, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian
9*
KJ’s American Grille, 1565 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
22*
Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise
15*, 16*
Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise
10*
Mai Thai Restaurant and Bar processor, 750 W Idaho St., Boise
10*
Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian
10*, 16*, 21*
Pho Nouveau, 780 W. Idaho St., Suite 4, Boise
10*
Pho Real LLC, 10548 Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
23*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
9*, 10*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise
16*
The Hideaway Bar and Grill, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian
23*
Yoi Tomo Sushi, 405 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
10, 15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 7025 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Aunty Sue’s Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise
Boise Elks 310 BPOE, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Cafe 720, 720 Park Blvd., Boise
Calle 75 Tacos, 110 N. 11th St., Boise
Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise
Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise
Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise
Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise
City Peanut Co, 1013 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Costco — bakery, deli, grocery, meat/fish, produce, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Costco food service, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Dharma Sushi and Thai, 1304 N. 8th St., Boise
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 192, Meridian
Fork, 199 N. 8th St., Boise
Grid, 514 Jefferson St., Boise
Harmony House, 4615 S. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Hillcrest Country Club — 19th Hole, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
Hillcrest Country Club — kitchen, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
Home2 Suites Boise Downtown, 202 S. 6th St., Boise
JR’s, 1099 Front St., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 3291 E. Pine St., Meridian
Little Pearl Oyster Bar, 160 N. 8th St., Boise
Lost Shack by Lost Grove Brewing, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Suite 110, Boise
Matador Restaurant, 215 N. 8th St., Boise
Maverik, 97 E. Main St., Meridian
Maverik, 1515 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
McDonald’s, 6574 S. Federal Way, Boise
McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise
Metro Cafe, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste 120B, Boise
One Stone Inc, 1151 Miller St., Boise
Pat’s Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek, 2618 W. Bannock St., Boise
Tenth Street Station, 104 N. 10th St., Boise
The Atlas, 108 S. 11th St., Boise
The Human Bean, 4213 W. State St., Boise
The Human Bean, 1635 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
The Human Bean, 12473 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
The Human Bean, 2485 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise
Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna
Waffle Me Up Trailer, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Water Bear, 350 N. 9th St., Suite 100, Boise
Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian
Wild Root, 276 N. 8th St., Boise
Wild Rose Farms, 18330 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Y-Cafe, 1050 W. State St., Boise
